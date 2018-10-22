No place for personal vitriol in politics, May's spokesman says

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Monday that there was no place for personal vitriol in politics, after weekend media reports where an anonymous critic said “assassination is in the air”.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves a news conference at the European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium October 18, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

Sunday newspapers reported unnamed lawmakers saying May should “bring her own noose” when she meets parliamentary colleagues on Wednesday, and that the moment where a knife would be “stuck in her front and twisted,” was coming.

“I don’t intend to dignify those specific anonymous comments with a response,” the spokesman said.

“What I would say is that the Prime Minister has always been very clear that we must set a tone in public discourse which is neither dehumanising nor derogatory, personal vitriol has no place in our politics.”