'I am sorry,' British PM May says of botched election
#World News
October 1, 2017 / 9:04 AM / 19 days ago

'I am sorry,' British PM May says of botched election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves the Midland Hotel on the opening day of the Conservative Party Conference, in Manchester, Britain, October 1, 2017. REUTERS/Phil Noble

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said she was sorry her Conservative Party lost seats in June’s snap election and pledged 10 billion pounds ($13.4 billion) of extra funding to help people buy new homes.

May said she had listened to the message given by the election in which she lost her party’s majority in parliament.

Announcing changes that would make university graduates 30 pounds a week better off, May said the university fee repayment threshold would rise.

($1 = 0.7465 pounds)

Related Coverage

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

