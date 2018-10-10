UK's May: austerity is ending, fiscal responsibility is not

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday that while austerity in the country was coming to an end, her government would remain committed to fiscal responsibility.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves Downing Street in London, Britain, October 10, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

“There are better times ahead for people,” she said. “We will see debt falling and we will see support for our public services going up. Austerity is being brought to an end.

“What is not being brought to an end is fiscal responsibility,” she told parliament.