FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
October 10, 2018 / 11:32 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK's May: austerity is ending, fiscal responsibility is not

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday that while austerity in the country was coming to an end, her government would remain committed to fiscal responsibility.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves Downing Street in London, Britain, October 10, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

“There are better times ahead for people,” she said. “We will see debt falling and we will see support for our public services going up. Austerity is being brought to an end.

“What is not being brought to an end is fiscal responsibility,” she told parliament.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and Sarah Young, writing by William James; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.