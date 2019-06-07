UK's May formally confirms resignation as Conservative leader

FILE PHOTO: Theresa May speaks to reporters after being confirmed as the leader of the Conservative Party and Britain's next Prime Minister outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, central London, July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May formally notified her Conservative Party on Friday that she had resigned as party leader, opening the way for a succession contest that will determine the country’s next prime minister.

May will remain prime minister and acting party leader until Conservative Party lawmakers and members select a new leader after a process that is expected to last several weeks.

Nominations for the Conservative leadership close at 1600 GMT on Monday.