Labour's Mcdonnell says UK parliament will block no-deal Brexit

Britain's Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer, John McDonnell, speaks during a Reuters Newsmaker event in London, Britain November 21, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour Party’s finance policy chief, John McDonnell, said on Wednesday there was not a majority in parliament for leaving the European Union without a deal.

“I think an overwhelming majority oppose anything that smacks of being no deal,” McDonnell said in a speech at Reuters in London.

He added that there was no majority for Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal.

“We just can’t go on like this. We just cannot go on with this instability, uncertainty that there is in government, day by day and sometimes hour by hour,” he said.