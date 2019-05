Britain's Secretary of State for International Development Penny Mordaunt is seen outside Downing Street in London, Britain, April 2, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s government said on Wednesday Penny Mordaunt had been named defense secretary to replace Gavin Williamson, who was sacked over the leak of information about Chinese telecoms company Huawei.

Mordaunt was previously the minister for international development.