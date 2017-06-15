FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's May urges Northern Irish government deal by June 29
#World News
June 15, 2017 / 6:48 PM / 2 months ago

Britain's May urges Northern Irish government deal by June 29

Britain's Prime Minister, Theresa May, arrives in Downing Street in central London, Britain, June 14, 2017.Peter Nicholls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May urged Northern Ireland's political parties on Thursday to reach an agreement to restore government for the province by June 29, or London would need to consider alternative steps.

Senior representatives from Northern Ireland's main political parties met May in London earlier.

"Speaking with the parties today, it was clear that real progress was made in the last round of discussions and agreement can be reached if there is good will on all sides," May said in a statement.

"But time is running short and the parties must come together by the 29 June for the return of a strong voice at (Northern Ireland's seat of government) Stormont," she added.

Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Elisabeth O'Leary

