LONDON (Reuters) - British aid minister Priti Patel arrived at the Downing Street residence of Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday, entering the building via a back door to answer questions over undisclosed meetings with Israeli officials.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Employment Minister Priti Patel, leaves after a cabinet meeting in Downing Street in central London, Britain June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

Television footage showed Patel arriving and entering Downing Street.