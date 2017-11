LONDON (Reuters) - British aid minister Priti Patel is flying back to London after cancelling a planned trip to Africa, the BBC reported on Wednesday, after local media reported she was facing the sack for not fully disclosing meetings during a holiday to Israel.

Britain's Secretary of State for International Development Priti Patel addresses the Conservative Party conference in Manchester, October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

The BBC quoted unnamed sources as saying that she was on a plane. Some on social media suggested she would arrive in London at around 1500 GMT.