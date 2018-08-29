Former Scottish leader Salmond resigns from SNP amid misconduct claims

LONDON (Reuters) - Former Scottish first minister Alex Salmond has resigned from the Scottish National Party days after he faced allegations of misconduct, prompting him to take action in court against the administration he once ran.

FILE PHOTO: Former First Minister of Scotland Alex Salmond talks about his show 'Alex Salmond Unleashed' at the Edinburgh Fringe, Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain August 12, 2017. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Salmond, the driving force behind Scotland’s 2014 independence referendum and still a popular figure in the country, said he was taking the action to prevent opposition politicians attacking the party.

“I did not come into politics to facilitate opposition attacks on the SNP and, with parliament returning next week, I have tendered my resignation to remove this line of opposition attack,” Salmond said in a statement.

Salmond, who headed the devolved Scottish government for seven years until 2014, is credited with helping to push support for Scottish independence from the United Kingdom to record levels during the referendum campaign.

Scots, however, voted 55-45 percent in favor of staying in the UK.

Salmond’s relationship with his own party has been more testy since he lost his seat in the Westminster parliament last year.