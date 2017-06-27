FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British PM May tells Scotland: take your demand for independence vote off the table
#World News
June 27, 2017 / 1:35 PM / 2 months ago

British PM May tells Scotland: take your demand for independence vote off the table

1 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister, Theresa May, waits to greet Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) Leader Arlene Foster, in Downing Street, in central London, Britain June 26, 2017.Stefan Wermuth

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday that Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon should take a demand for a second independence referendum off the table.

"What I think Nicola Sturgeon should be saying today is that she's going to completely take off the table the question of Indy Ref 2, a second independence referendum in Scotland," May told Sky.

"I think that was the clear message from the general election and I think now is the time for the United Kingdom to be pulling together, not being driven apart," May said.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Kate Holton, editing by Michael Holden

