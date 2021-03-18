Scottish leader Sturgeon denies she misled parliament

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon attends First Minister's Questions at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain March 18, 2021. Andy Buchanan/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon denied on Thursday that she had misled a parliamentary committee investigating her handling of sexual harassment claims against her predecessor, saying that she stood by her evidence.

“The First Minister told the truth to the committee in eight hours of evidence, and stands by that evidence,” a spokesman for Sturgeon said in response to a report from Sky News that said the committee had concluded Sturgeon had misled it.