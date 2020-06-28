UK PM Johnson to oust top civil servant in Whitehall revolution: Telegraph

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson shakes hands with Mark Sedwill, as he is clapped into 10 Downing Street by Mark Spencer and Dominic Cummings after he accepted the invitation from Queen Elizabeth II to become Prime Minister and form a new government, in London, Britain, July 24, 2019. Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS

(Reuters) - UK’s most senior civil servant Sir Mark Sedwill will announce his departure as early as this week under Boris Johnson’s plans for a Whitehall revolution, the Telegraph reported on Saturday.

The announcement would be made as early as Monday, according to the report bit.ly/2YDCdvb.

Sedwill was appointed national security adviser by then-Prime Minister Theresa May in 2017 and then was made Cabinet secretary a year later.

Sedwill’s ouster will be the most obvious signal that a long-planned shake-up of the Civil Service by Dominic Cummings is gathering pace, the newspaper said.