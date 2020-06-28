UK PM Johnson to oust top civil servant in Whitehall revolution: Telegraph

(Reuters) - UK’s most senior civil servant Sir Mark Sedwill will announce his departure as early as this week under Boris Johnson’s plans for a Whitehall revolution, the Telegraph reported on Saturday.
The announcement would be made as early as Monday, according to the report bit.ly/2YDCdvb.
Sedwill was appointed national security adviser by then-Prime Minister Theresa May in 2017 and then was made Cabinet secretary a year later.
Sedwill’s ouster will be the most obvious signal that a long-planned shake-up of the Civil Service by Dominic Cummings is gathering pace, the newspaper said.
