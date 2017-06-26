FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sinn Fein says DUP, May deal a 'blank cheque' for damaging Brexit
June 26, 2017 / 2:48 PM / in 2 months

Sinn Fein says DUP, May deal a 'blank cheque' for damaging Brexit

BELFAST (Reuters) - Irish nationalists Sinn Fein said a deal struck on Monday by their pro-British rivals to prop up British Prime Minister Theresa May's government provides a "blank cheque" for a Brexit that threatens peace in Northern Ireland.

May struck a deal with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) which pledged at least 1 billion pounds ($1.3 billion) in extra funds for the British province. Sinn Fein said the deal could help public services but that "the devil is in the detail".

"(The DUP deal) provides a blank cheque for a Tory Brexit which threatens the (1998) Good Friday Agreement," Sinn Fein President Gerry Adams said in a statement, referring to the Northern Irish peace accord.

May's pledge to provide the funding through the province's power-sharing executive put pressure on the pro-British DUP and Sinn Fein to revive their compulsory coalition before a fresh deadline to do so elapses on Thursday.

"There is work to be done by the DUP and only limited time to do this," Adams said.

Reporting by Amanda Ferguson, writing by Padraic Halpin, editing by Alistair Smout

