FILE PHOTO: Britain's Labour Party MP Angela Smith makes an announcement she is leaving the party, in London, Britain, February 18, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

(Reuters) - Angela Smith, the former UK Labour MP, will join the Liberal Democratic party, the Times newspaper reported in its Sunday edition.

Smith was among the seven lawmakers to quit the Labour Party in February over leader Jeremy Corbyn’s approach to Brexit and a row over anti-Semitism.