LONDON (Reuters) - The speaker of the British parliament’s lower house, John Bercow, will stand down from his position next summer, the ITV broadcaster reported on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: John Bercow, Speaker of the House of Commons, arrives at a Service of Hope at Westminster Abbey, following the attack on Westminster Bridge two weeks ago, in London, Britain April 5, 2017 REUTERS/Hannah McKay

An investigation published on Monday said the House of Commons had allowed a culture of bullying and sexual harassment to thrive, and its top officials may need to be replaced to restore confidence.