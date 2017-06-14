FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 14, 2017 / 9:31 AM / 2 months ago

London fire could delay deal between UK PM May's Conservatives and DUP: BBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A deal between Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party and British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives could be delayed until next week after a fire in an apartment block in central London killed several people on Wednesday, the BBC reported.

Media had reported a deal, which would see the DUP support May's minority government, was on course to be announced on Wednesday. The BBC said that would now not happen, a delay which could possibly postpone Brexit talks due to begin next week.

"Deal between DUP and government could be delayed until next week because of aftermath of #grenfelltower and diary commitments of both leaders," BBC political reporter Norman Smith said on Twitter.

"Sources say delay over government deal with DUP not because talks are 'stuttering' - 95 percent agreed between both sides."

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Elisabeth O'Leary, editing by Elizabeth Piper

