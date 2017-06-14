FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Talks between UK PM May's Conservatives and Northern Ireland's DUP restart: source
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 14, 2017 / 9:04 AM / 2 months ago

Talks between UK PM May's Conservatives and Northern Ireland's DUP restart: source

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, leaves 10 Downing Street in central London, Britain June 13, 2017.Phil Noble

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Talks between Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party and Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives on supporting the British leader's minority government restarted on Wednesday, a senior Conservative source said.

May and DUP leader Arlene Foster held more than an hour of talks on Tuesday, after which Foster said an agreement, which is expected to be more informal than a coalition, could be done "sooner rather than later".

May lost her parliamentary majority in last week's election and needs the support of the DUP's 10 lawmakers to pass key legislation.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, editing by Elizabeth Piper

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.