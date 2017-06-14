Talks between UK PM May's Conservatives and Northern Ireland's DUP restart: source

LONDON (Reuters) - Talks between Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party and Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives on supporting the British leader's minority government restarted on Wednesday, a senior Conservative source said.

May and DUP leader Arlene Foster held more than an hour of talks on Tuesday, after which Foster said an agreement, which is expected to be more informal than a coalition, could be done "sooner rather than later".

May lost her parliamentary majority in last week's election and needs the support of the DUP's 10 lawmakers to pass key legislation.