2 months ago
Talks between PM May's Conservatives and Northern Ireland's DUP are ongoing: source
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
#World News
June 16, 2017 / 8:45 AM / 2 months ago

Talks between PM May's Conservatives and Northern Ireland's DUP are ongoing: source

Britain's Prime Minister, Theresa May, arrives in Downing Street in central London, Britain, June 14, 2017.Stefan Wermuth

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Talks between British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives and Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party on a deal to prop up May's minority government are ongoing, a senior Conservative source said on Friday.

May is seeking an agreement with the DUP, which has 10 seats in parliament, that would allow her to pass her legislative agenda next week after she failed to win an outright majority in last week's national election.

Reporting by William James; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

