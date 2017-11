LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday that she wants people to pay tax that is due, when asked about tax evasion after the recent publication of a global investigation into offshore tax trusts.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London, November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

May was answering questions after delivering a speech at a Confederation of British Industry conference.