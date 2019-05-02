Government to answer urgent question on Huawei leak: Labour Party

LONDON (Reuters) - A British government minister will be called to parliament on Thursday to answer a question on the findings of an inquiry into the disclosure of confidential information relating to Chinese telecoms company Huawei, the opposition Labour Party said.

Prime Minister Theresa May fired her defense minister Gavin Williamson on Wednesday over a leak of discussions in the National Security Council.

A Labour Party account tweeted that the question would be asked at 0930 GMT.