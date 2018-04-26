FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 26, 2018 / 10:43 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

British PM May has full confidence in her minister over Windrush scandal: spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May has confidence in her interior minister Amber Rudd over the labeling of Caribbean immigrants who have lived legally in Britain for decades as illegal immigrants, May’s spokesman said on Thursday.

Asked if May had full confidence in Home Secretary Rudd after Windrush, the prime minister’s spokesman told reporters: “Yes.”

“The Home Secretary is working hard in order to address the concerns that have been raised in relation to Windrush and to ensure they are addressed and put right,” he added.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Stephen Addison

