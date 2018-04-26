Facing calls to resign, UK interior minister Rudd says committed to job

LONDON (Reuters) - British interior minister Amber Rudd said she was committed to her job after being asked whether she was considering resigning over a scandal in which Caribbean immigrants living legally in Britain were being mistreated by her ministry.

Britain's Home Secretary Amber Rudd answers an urgent question on the treatment of members of the Windrush generation and their families in the House of Commons, in London, April 26, 2018. Parliament TV handout via REUTERS

Rudd made the comments at a lunch with reporters which came hours after opposition lawmakers called for her to resign over the scandal and a dispute about whether or not her department had targets for removing illegal immigrants.

Rudd also told reporters she did not feel she was being used as a human shield for Prime Minister Theresa May, who as the former interior minister would have been in charge of the ministry at the time the mistreatment started.

For nearly two weeks, British ministers have been struggling to explain why some descendants of the “Windrush generation”, who were invited to Britain to plug labor shortfalls between 1948 and 1971, had been denied basic rights and in some cases detained and threatened with deportation.