FILE PHOTO: British politician Sarah Wollaston speaks during a People's Vote press conference at the National Institute of Economic and Social Research in London, Britain May 9, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

(Reuters) - Britain’s Liberal Democrats on Wednesday said Member of Parliament Sarah Wollaston of Totnes had become a member of the party, months after the lawmaker quit the ruling Conservatives in protest over the way Brexit was being handled.

The move brings the Liberal Democrats to 14 MPs.