British lawmaker suspended by Labour after sexual harassment allegations

LONDON (Reuters) - A British opposition Labour lawmaker has been suspended by the party pending an investigation, Labour said on Monday, after media reports alleging that he had harassed a member of staff.

John Woodcock, a critic of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, is alleged to have sent inappropriate messages to a former staffer, according to the Mail on Sunday and Sunday Mirror newspapers.

“John Woodcock has been suspended from the Labour Party pending due process,” a party spokesman said.

“It would not be appropriate to comment further on an ongoing case.”

Woodcock said in a statement after the newspaper reports that he was made aware in December of a complaint against him, which would be referred to Labour’s national constitutional committee. He denied wrongdoing.

“I do not accept the charge but know that the complaint must be thoroughly and fairly investigated,” Woodcock, who represents Barrow and Furness in north-west England, said in the statement.

His office was not immediately available to comment following the suspension.