UK government considering establishing a hub in York

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during question period at the House of Commons in London, Britain July 15, 2020. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s government is considering establishing a hub in the northern city of York, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday, part of the leader’s attempts to “level up” the country.

Johnson won an election last year by winning a large number of seats in the opposition Labour Party’s heartlands in northern and central England, and the prime minister has long spoken about government better representing all people across Britain.

“We are considering establishing a government hub in York,” the spokesman told reporters, adding more details of what the hub would look like would be set out at a later date.