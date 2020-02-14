British PM Johnson welcomes new cabinet

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives at Downing Street in London, Britain February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson greeted his new cabinet of senior ministers on Friday, vowing to repay the trust of voters by improving infrastructure, cutting crime and building more hospitals.

“It’s great to see you all here and congratulations to you all on achieving, or indeed retaining, the great offices of state that you hold,” Johnson told cabinet before posing for photographs.

“We have to repay the trust of people who voted for us in huge numbers,” he said.