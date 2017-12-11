FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
December 11, 2017 / 11:15 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Tories lead for the first time since June election: Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s conservative party is leading in polls for the first time since the June election, according to a YouGov poll for the Times.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London, December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Theresa May’s advantage over Labour party’s Jeremy Corbyn has doubled, the newspaper said.

The YouGov poll, conducted on Sunday and Monday among 1,680 adults, suggested that May’s Brexit deal appears to have improved her public standing and pushed the Tories ahead on 42 per cent with Labour at 41 per cent of the vote.

Liberal Democrats were at 7 per cent and the rest on 10 per cent, Times said.

The public still does not think that the government is doing a good job on Brexit, but, Theresa May was the preferred choice for “best prime minister” with 37 percent of the votes. Only 28 percent voted for Jeremy Corbyn.

The paper added that public did not shift its view on the referendum with 44 percent saying that Britain was right to vote to leave, and, 45 per cent said it was the wrong choice.

Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru

