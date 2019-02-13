Ofgem considering further measure to make URE Energy pay renewables fine

LONDON (Reuters) - British energy market regulator Ofgem has proposed issuing power supplier URE Energy with a final order to pay a fine issued for not paying into a fund when it did not source enough electricity from renewable energy, it said on Wednesday.

The Renewables Obligation is a government scheme to support large-scale renewable electricity projects. It places an obligation on UK electricity suppliers to source an increasing proportion of the electricity they supply from renewable sources.

Under the scheme, suppliers who do not source the required proportion of electricity from renewables have to pay into a buy-out fund administered by Ofgem.

URE Energy did not pay into the fund by Sept. 1, 2018 or into a late payment fund under the scheme, so is in breach of the obligation, Ofgem said.

Ofgem gave notice to URE Energy to deliver all outstanding Renewable Obligation payments by March 31, 2019 in monthly instalments but URE Energy has failed to make any payments since, it said.

The proposed final order requires that URE Energy must pay 209,013.87 pounds including interest by 31 March 2019. The final order will be consulted on for 21 days before it can be issued to URE Energy.

When issued, if URE Energy fails to comply with the order, Ofgem can take further enforcement action against the company.

URE Energy was not immediately available for comment.