Tackling climate change can help economy: UK trade minister

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State for International Trade Liam Fox is seen outside Downing Street in London, Britain, April 2, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s trade minister Liam Fox said tackling climate change can bring economic benefits as activists blocked key parts of London’s financial district on the final day of protests that have caused mass disruption in London.

“It’s important that we take climate issues seriously,” Fox said in parliament on Thursday. “Whether or not individuals accept the current scientific consensus on the causes of climate change, it is sensible for everyone to use finite resources in a responsible way.

“We in the United Kingdom were the first country to establish legally binding emission targets through the climate change act 2008, we have reduced emissions faster than any other G7 country and we are leaders in clean energy production.”