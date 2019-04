Protesters block traffic at Bank Junction during the Extinction Rebellion protest London, Britain April 25, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - Climate-change activists blocked a road near the Bank of England as part of the 11th day of direct action aimed at pushing politicians to take more radical measures to protect the environment.

The protesters held banners which read: “the planet is hotter than your mum” and “non violent”. They sang Bob Marley’s “One Love”.