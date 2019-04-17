Climate change protesters climb on train at London's Canary Wharf

Climate change activists demonstrate during the Extinction Rebellion protest, at Canary Wharf DLR station in London, Britain April 17, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Two climate change activists climbed onto the roof of a train at Canary Wharf’s Docklands Light Railway station in London as part of a third day of action to pressure politicians to take more radical measures to protect the environment.

A man dressed in a dark suit and a woman wearing a black coat stood on the roof of a train in the station holding a banner which read: “Climate Emergency. Act Now.”