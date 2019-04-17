World News
April 17, 2019 / 10:17 AM / Updated 8 minutes ago

Climate change protesters climb on train at London's Canary Wharf

1 Min Read

Climate change activists demonstrate during the Extinction Rebellion protest, at Canary Wharf DLR station in London, Britain April 17, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Two climate change activists climbed onto the roof of a train at Canary Wharf’s Docklands Light Railway station in London as part of a third day of action to pressure politicians to take more radical measures to protect the environment.

A man dressed in a dark suit and a woman wearing a black coat stood on the roof of a train in the station holding a banner which read: “Climate Emergency. Act Now.”

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; writing by Costas Pitas; editing by Michael Holden

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below