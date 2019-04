A protester is taken away by police as demonstrators block traffic outside The Bank of England during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, Britain April 25, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - Protesters from the environmental group Extinction Rebellion glued themselves to the British Treasury on Thursday on the final day of protests that have caused mass disruption in the British capital.

Eight protesters glued themselves together with the their arms around the handrail to the Treasury building near parliament in central London, according to a Reuters photographer at the scene.