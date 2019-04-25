Extinction Rebellion protesters glue themselves to London Stock Exchange

LONDON (Reuters) - Protesters from the environmental group Extinction Rebellion glued themselves to the London Stock Exchange building on Thursday on the final day of protests that have caused mass disruption in the British capital.

At London Stock Exchange’s headquarters, six protesters dressed in black suits and red ties were blocking the revolving doors of the building.

“Extinction Rebellion to focus on the financial industry today,” the group said in a statement. The “aim is to demand the finance industry tells the truth about the climate industry and the devastating impact the industry has on our planet.”

