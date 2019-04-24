World News
April 24, 2019 / 3:27 PM / Updated an hour ago

Extinction Rebellion to end two London blockades on Thursday

1 Min Read

Drawing are pictured at the Extinction Rebellion protest site at the Marble Arch in London, Britain April 24, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Environmental campaigners Extinction Rebellion will shut down their two remaining central London protest sites on Thursday, the group said in a statement.

Over 1,000 people have been arrested during the protests, which have lasted over a week, as part of the group’s campaign of non-violent civil disobedience with the aim of stopping what it calls a global climate crisis.

“We know we have disrupted your lives. We do not do this lightly. We only do this because this is an emergency,” the group said in a statement on Wednesday

“Around the planet, a long-awaited and much-needed conversation has begun.”

Reporting by Alistair Smout, editing by David Milliken

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below