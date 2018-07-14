FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
July 14, 2018 / 2:16 PM / Updated 17 minutes ago

English far-right activists applaud Donald Trump in central London

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Several hundred English far-right activists applauded and cheered on Saturday when a large cut out picture of U.S. President Donald Trump was unveiled during a march through central London.

The few thousand strong group were made up of those who were on a “Welcome Trump” march and another larger one in support of a jailed far-right activist.

Although there were a few signs saying “Britain loves Trump”, the focus was clearly the jailed activist Tommy Robinson.

Reporting by Michael Holden, editing by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.