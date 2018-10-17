FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 17, 2018 / 7:05 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

London travelers face disruption as Heathrow rail line suspended

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Rail travelers in and out of London faced disruption on Wednesday after damage to overhead power lines stopped trains running between the British capital and Heathrow Airport and destinations in the west of the country.

Heathrow, Europe’s busiest airport, and London are linked by a fast rail connection from Paddington station. UK infrastructure operator Network Rail said services were suspended on Wednesday after lines were damaged on Tuesday.

People can travel to and from the airport via a rail replacement bus service, to take a taxi or use the slower connection on the London Underground subway network.

“We apologize to passengers affected by the disruption and our teams have been working through the night to open the railway as soon as possible,” Network Rail said in a statement.

Paddington is one of London’s busiest stations and its connections to Reading were also suspended.

Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by William Schomberg

