Business News
October 17, 2019 / 12:16 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

Brexit deal 'constructive' for UK credit rating if passed: S&P Global

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A new Brexit deal will be “constructive” for Britain’s downgrade-threatened credit rating if it gets the backing of the UK’s parliament, S&P Global said on Thursday.

Britain clinched a last-minute Brexit deal with the European Union in Brussels on Thursday, but still faces a challenge in getting it approved by parliament before a planned October 31 Brexit deadline.

“This is constructive news, also for the rating,” one of S&P’s top European sovereign analysts, Frank Gill, told Reuters.

On whether it would stabilize the UK’s AA rating’s ‘negative’ outlook if approved, he added: “Ultimately it is going to come down to how the economy performs.”

“Even with a deal you still have enormous questions about, for example, UK financial services firms’ access to the (EU) single market.”

Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below