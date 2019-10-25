Business News
S&P says it could cut UK rating after no-deal Brexit

LONDON (Reuters) - Ratings agency Standard & Poor’s said on Friday it would cut Britain’s AA credit rating if the country leaves the European Union without a deal, and warned that Brexit indecision was causing government paralysis.

“The UK authorities’ search for consensus on Brexit continues and is crowding out nearly all other policy considerations,” S&P said as it maintained its negative outlook on Britain’s rating. S&P said it did not expect a no-deal Brexit, and forecast growth would average 1.3% a year from 2020 to 2022.

Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Leslie Adler

