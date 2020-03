FILE PHOTO: A worker cleans the glass exterior next to the logo of RBS (Royal Bank of Scotland) bank at a building in Gurugram on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, September 8, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s government is likely to delay the full sale of its 62% stake in Royal Bank of Scotland until at least 2025, Sky News reported on Tuesday, citing a source close to the bank.

The government has not sold any shares in RBS since June 2018. RBS came under public control during the 2008-09 financial crisis.