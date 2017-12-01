Charity shop customers leave empty-handed, refugees benefit

LONDON (Reuters) - Customers at a new charity shop in London walk away empty-handed and any money they spend goes to assist refugees in Europe and the Middle East.

A shop worker shows customers items for sale which represent gifts for refugees at the Choose Love pop-up shop in London, Britain, November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

The ‘Choose Love’ shop, run by the charity Help Refugees, displays products ranging from warm clothing to cooking equipment in London’s central Soho district, the use of which was donated to the charity free of charge.

“It’s easy to forget how lucky we are to have a bed, a blanket and a roof over our heads. For thousands of refugees this winter, these basic human needs are completely out of reach,” Josie Naughton, CEO of Help Refugees said in a statement.

The products on display are all items that the charity distributes to refugees in its field operations. Items range in price from £4.99 ($6.70) to £499.

The charity said it would spend its customers’ money raised for specific items on identical or similar products to send to refugees. A spokesman added they may need to balance what they fund if consumers bought too many or too few of certain items.

($1 = 0.7414 pounds)