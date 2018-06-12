FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 12, 2018 / 6:20 AM / Updated 20 hours ago

FCA ends fair treatment investigation into Scottish Widows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s financial markets regulator said on Tuesday it had ended its investigation into Scottish Widows, as part of a thematic review into the fair treatment of longstanding customers in the life insurance sector.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is seen at the agency's headquarters in the Canary Wharf business district of London April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

The Financial Conduct Authority said it had concluded there was “insufficient basis for taking any enforcement action”, although it planned to raise a number of issues uncovered as part of the investigation with the firm.

    Investigations into Prudential (PRU.L), Countrywide Assured, Old Mutual (OML.L) and Abbey Life (PHNX.L) were continuing, the FCA said in a statement.

    The FCA added that “no inferences should be drawn from closure of Scottish Widows case concerning continuing investigations”.

    Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Sinead Cruise

