Jamie Oliver's Gatwick Airport restaurants saved, protecting 250 jobs

FILE PHOTO: Jamie Oliver slices fish during an appearance on NBC's "Today" show in Miami Beach, Florida February 22, 2008. REUTERS/Eric Thayer/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - The Gatwick Airport branches of British celebrity chef Jamie Oliver’s restaurant chain were saved on Friday by food outlet operator SSP in a deal that retains all 250 jobs at the last remaining UK trading sites of Oliver’s well-known brand.

Last month, the rest of his restaurant chain in Britain folded, leaving around 1,000 people without jobs as branches ceased trading immediately.

Jamie Oliver’s Diner, Jamie’s Italian and Jamie’s Coffee Lounge at Gatwick, south of London, were transferred to SSP Group, an operator of food outlets in travel locations that already runs Jamie Oliver units abroad, which were not involved in the administration process.