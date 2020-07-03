Stop selling products that use monkey labour: UK PM's fiancee tells retailers

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - England v Wales - Twickenham Stadium, London, Britain - March 7, 2020 Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson with his partner Carrie Symonds REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s fiancee Carrie Symonds on Friday welcomed pledges by four British retailers to stop selling products that use monkey labour in their production and called on others to do the same.

“Glad Waitrose, Co-op 42DE.L, Boots (WBA.O) & Ocado (OCDO.L) have vowed not to sell products that use monkey labour, while Morrisons (MRW.L) has already removed these from its stores,” Symonds said on her twitter account.

She called on all other supermarkets to do the same.

“I’m told Asda (WMT.N) , Tesco (TSCO.L) & Sainsbury’s (SBRY.L) STILL sell such products,” she said.