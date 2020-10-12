UK shopper numbers fall for third straight week: Springboard

FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians walk past closed retail stores, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Croydon, south London, Britain, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - Shopper numbers across British retail destinations fell marginally in the week to Oct. 10, the second complete week of the government imposed 10 pm closure of hospitality outlets, market researcher Springboard said on Monday.

Footfall was down 0.3% versus the previous week. It rose by 0.1% in high streets versus the week before and 0.4% in shopping centres but declined 1.6% in retail parks.

The year-on-year decline was 30.9%.