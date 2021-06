FILE PHOTO: Shoppers are seen walking near Bullring shopping centre, owned by mall operator Hammerson, in Birmingham, Britain, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Shopper numbers across Britain rose by 6.7% in the last week to Saturday, compared with the week before, but they remained 26.8% lower than normal circumstances in 2019, Springboard data showed on Tuesday.

Warm weather on Sunday and Monday, a public holiday, also encouraged people to hit the shops, with Sunday numbers up by 25% and Monday up 16%.