World News
March 7, 2019 / 3:37 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK far-right activist Tommy Robinson to face fresh contempt case

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Far right activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, who goes by the name Tommy Robinson, speaks outside 10 Downing Street , November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s attorney general said on Thursday he would begin fresh contempt-of-court legal action against far-right activist Tommy Robinson, whose case has attracted the sympathy of right-wing supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Robinson, 36, the co-founder of the English Defence League (EDL) which has staged violent demonstrations against Islam, won an appeal last year against a contempt-of-court ruling pending a rehearing.

He was jailed for making video recordings outside a courthouse which revealed the identities of defendants while jurors were considering their verdicts in an ongoing trial. His real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon.

“After carefully considering the details of this case, I have concluded there are strong grounds to bring fresh contempt-of-court proceedings against Stephen Yaxley-Lennon,” Attorney General Geoffrey Cox said in a statement.

The first hearing in the case will be held on March 22 at the High Court in London.

Reporting By Andrew MacAskill; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below