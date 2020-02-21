Tell Prince Andrew to call FBI says message on U.S-style bus near palace

LONDON (Reuters) - A yellow, U.S.-style school bus displaying Prince Andrew’s face and asking him to call the FBI drove past Buckingham Palace on Friday, in a move designed to press him to help authorities investigating U.S. sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prince Andrew leaves St. Mary the Virgin church in Hillington, near royal Sandringham estate, in Norfolk, Britain January 19, 2020. REUTERS/Chris Radburn

Queen Elizabeth’s second son stopped carrying out royal duties last year after giving rambling and contradictory answers in an interview about his friendship with the financier Epstein, who was found dead in prison while awaiting charges of trafficking minors.

The bus drove along The Mall - the wide, ceremonial avenue leading up to the palace, the Queen’s London residence - displaying the message: “If you see this man please ask him to call the FBI to answer their questions.”

Andrew, who turned 60 this week, lives in Windsor, west of London. He denies an accusation by a woman who said she was trafficked by Epstein and forced to have sex with his friends, including the prince, when she was 17.

He said in the interview he would be prepared to give testimony under oath to investigators “if push came to shove and the legal advice was to do so”.

But a U.S. prosecutor said last month Andrew had provided “zero co-operation” to the investigation into Epstein’s activities.

The bus displayed a U.S. telephone number and the web address “gloriaallred.com”.

Allred, the lawyer representing some of Epstein’s alleged victims, spoke to reporters in New York on Friday.

“If he thinks we’re going away and forgetting that he has not yet spoken to the FBI, he’s wrong,” Allred said.

“His birthday was this week, 60th birthday, and I hope that he had a very happy birthday. Life is not as happy for the victims of Jeffrey Epstein. So this morning I sent him a post-birthday message on a yellow school bus that circled Buckingham Palace.”

Buckingham Palace declined to comment.