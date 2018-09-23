Man arrested with taser at UK's Buckingham Palace visitor entrance: police

LONDON (Reuters) - A man has been arrested at the visitors’ entrance to Queen Elizabeth’s Buckingham Palace residence for possession of a taser, London’s Metropolitan Police said on Sunday.

FILE PHOTO: A tourist stands in the rain outside Buckingham Palace in London, Britain August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Police, who did not say whether the Queen was at the palace at the time, said the arrest was not terror-related.

“Police were called at 12:47hrs on Sunday, 23 September to a report of a man detained by security staff at the visitor entrance to Buckingham Palace,” the police said in a statement.

“A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm, namely a Taser. He remains in custody at a central London police station at this stage.”